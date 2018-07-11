LISBON, Portugal — Authorities in Portugal say about 400 detectives have deployed across the country in a crackdown on the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

The attorney general’s office says Tuesday that police carried out around 80 search warrants and dozens of arrest warrants.

Police are calling it “a vast operation” that seeks to dismantle the violent criminal gang.

Police say in a statement that the Hells Angels are “extremely violent individuals” with long criminal records and wide experience of criminal networks.

The Hells Angels gang is relatively new in Portugal. Elsewhere in Europe, prosecutors in the Germany and the Netherlands have cracked down on its activities in recent times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.