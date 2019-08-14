Danish police technicians inspect the scene outside of a local police station in Copenhagen, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after it was hit by an explosion early morning, causing damage but no injuries. This follows-on from Tuesday’s explosion which occurred outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police in Denmark say a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander.

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov says the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in the connection with the blast was seized.

Police did not immediately link the Aug. 6 tax agency blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.