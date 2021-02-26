The detained suspects were aged between 24 and 55 were detained. Police said they also were looking for evidence such as upscale cars and other high-end products, dpa reported.
Public broadcaster MDR reported that the suspects were linked to two different neo-Nazi groups who allegedly were in charge of much of the drug trafficking in Thuringia and who were also involved in the trade in illegal arms.
