A 39-year-old woman, reported by the BBC to be the children’s mother, was in critical condition in another hospital.
Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “No words are enough. It’s just heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved these poor children. Fiona, Alexander and Philip - may you rest in peace.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.