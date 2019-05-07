PARIS — French police say an armed person has taken multiple hostages in a store on the outskirts of the southern city of Toulouse.

Authorities were not certain of the hostage-taker’s identity or how many people were being held.

Police special forces were en route to the convenience store in the town of Blagnac, near the Toulouse airport. A security perimeter has been set up and the local France 3 television says the hostage-taker has demanded to speak with a negotiator.

