No details were available on the cause of the crash and police didn’t answer their phones or email.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
BERLIN — Several people were injured Tuesday when a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier, police said.
Trier police said on Twitter that the incident occurred during the afternoon and that rescue crews were on the scene.
Police told the German news agency dpa that the driver of the car had been arrested and the car impounded. The cause of the incident was not clear, police said.
No further details were immediately available and Trier police did not answer their telephones.
Trier is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.
