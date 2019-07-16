In this undated photo provided by her family, showing Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist. A state coroner on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, on the Greek island of Crete says that the body of a woman believed to be the missing American scientist had died as a result of a “criminal act” although her identity still has to be confirmed, after Eaton was reported missing last week. (Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece — Police on the Greek island of Crete say a 27-year-old man will be charged with murder in the slaying of American scientist Suzanne Eaton, whose body was found last week in a tunnel used as a storage site during World War II.

Crete Police chief Lt. Gen. Constantine Lagoudakis told reporters Tuesday that the suspect, a Greek man from the island, had confessed to the “violent criminal act” and would be charged. A second man has been detained for questioning as an alleged accomplice.

Easton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, was attending a conference near the port of Chania and was last seen on July 2. Her body was found six days later after an extensive search.

