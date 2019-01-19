A black hearse with the coffin of the slain mayor of the city of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz, followed by a procession of residents, is being brought to St. Mary’s Basilica for Saturday’s burial, in Gdansk, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Church bells tolled as tens of thousands in Poland’s northern city of Gdansk walked in a procession Friday bringing the coffin of the city’s slain mayor to a basilica on the eve of his burial. (Wojciech Strozyk/Associated Press)

WARSAW, Poland — People from across Poland are waiting in a long line to enter the Gdansk basilica for the funeral of the city’s slain mayor.

Polish and European officials are expected to attend the ceremony remembering Mayor Piotr Adamowicz, 53, who died Monday after being stabbed the night before at a charity event. The suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

European Council President Donald Tusk, a personal friend of Adamowicz, will join Poland’s current and former presidents and prime ministers. City mayors from other countries are also expected at the burial at the Gothic St. Mary’s Basilica.

The urn with the mayor’s ashes will be laid to rest at one of the basilica’s chapels.

