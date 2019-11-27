Law and Justice, the ruling party, is suing Sadurski for defamation over a 2018 tweet in which he called the party an “organized criminal group.”

Free speech organizations see the case as an attempt to silence and intimidate its opponents. They are calling for the case to be dropped.

Sadurski had called on Twitter this week for “all who care about the freedom of speech” to attend the proceedings against him.

