Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, and President Donald Trump shake hands after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s president is fighting back against criticism at home over a photo posted by Donald Trump that some say shows the Polish leader in a subservient role during a White House visit.

Trump tweeted photos of himself with President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, including one of them signing a strategic cooperation agreement in which Trump is sitting at his desk and Duda is standing.

Critics of Duda, a conservative, have accused him of allowing himself and Poland to be dishonored, even humiliated.

Duda replied late Thursday with a photo of his own showing himself and Trump standing together with their signed agreement. Duda’s caption says: “The mockery and assault of the leftist media and some politicians and commentators of known views show the success of the Washington D.C. visit.”

