While it captured a slim majority in the lower house, or Sejm, it lost control of the Senate, where opposition lawmakers now have 51 of the 100 seats. The Senate is much less powerful than the Sejm, but appoints the heads of some key state bodies and can slow down legislation.
Also, a new far-right party, Confederation, got almost 7% of the vote and enters parliament for the first time.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD