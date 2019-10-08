WARSAW, Poland — A left-wing party leader in Poland has won praise across the political spectrum for rescuing a 2-year-old boy and his father from a burning car.

The accident occurred Monday evening in Tabor, south of Warsaw, when a car collided with a truck and began to burn. Robert Biedron witnessed the accident and helped the father and child until rescue officials arrived.

Local firefighters tweeted a photo of themselves with Biedron, praising him and saying that “like a real fireman he went to the burning car with a fire extinguisher.”

It’s not clear if the Biedron’s heroics will help lift the fortunes of a left-wing alliance that his Spring party belongs to in parliamentary election on Sunday. The alliance is polling in third place.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.