WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s prime minister says he sees a “middleman” role for his government in mending ties between President Donald Trump’s administration and the European Union — despite Poland’s tense relations with the bloc.

Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Berlin on Tuesday following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that featured European and global security as well as trans-Atlantic ties that have been strained by Trump’s protectionist policies.

Morawiecki said that Poland “would like to serve as coordinator, a middleman between the U.S. and Europe, in the best sense” and help ease the tension.

He said that Poland and Germany can be allies in “stopping the trade war spiral, the mutual aversion,” with the U.S., which is Europe’s main security partner.

Poland is among Europe’s closest allies of the Trump administration.

