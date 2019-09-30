The prime minister’s office confirmed the death.
Kornel Morawiecki, who had the title of senior parliament speaker, was recently awarded Poland’s highest distinction, the Order of the White Eagle, for decades of service to democratic Poland.
In the 1980s, he founded the Fighting Solidarity group, which was more uncompromising than the nationwide Solidarity movement in its struggle against communist rule.
