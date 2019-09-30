WARSAW, Poland — Kornel Morawiecki, the father of Poland’s prime minister and the country’s most senior lawmaker who was also a dissident during the communist era, has died. He was 78.

Morawiecki died Monday following a long illness.

He was the father of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who on Saturday cut short an electoral campaign meeting, saying he needed to be with his father whose health had rapidly deteriorated.