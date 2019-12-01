Among the protesters was one of the judges whose case was a catalyst for Sunday’s protests. Judge Pawel Juszczyszyn was recently dismissed for questioning a recent appointment under new rules passed by the ruling Law and Justice party.

He told those gathered, “we judges must not be afraid. We cannot succumb to pressure because without free courts there are no free citizens and law-abiding Poland.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD