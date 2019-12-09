Many students, who are between the ages of 10 and 14, panicked and cried when men in camouflage dress, face masks and fake guns in hands entered the school Nov. 14, throwing bang grenades.

Barczewo Mayor Andrzej Maciejewski says the director had exposed the schoolchildren to unnecessary trauma even though he knew some of them require special psychological care.

In a letter to local education authorities last month, Maciejewski said the director failed to offer psychological counselling to traumatized children and asked that she be fired, which was done Nov. 29. The mayor notified prosecutors of the exercise last week.

The firm that carried out the exercise said the men who conducted it were not aware that the children had not been warned ahead of time.

Some parents say their children are still afraid to return to the school or go on school excursions or are afraid to sleep alone.

Education authorities say it is up to school directors to decide whether to hold such exercise. Poland’s schools have been free of terrorist attacks.

