The shipment started off Oct. 22 from near Rome for a recipient in Russia but got stuck Saturday at Poland’s border with Belarus. Authorities say it has been difficult to give the tigers enough food and water in their truck cages.

Alarmed by the animals’ condition, city authorities in Poznan have allowed the Poznan Zoo to temporarily take the tigers in and let them rest before they are shipped to an animal welfare complex in Spain.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD