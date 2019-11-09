Recent polls suggest the incumbent, Klaus Iohannis, is set to win most votes Sunday. He is trailed by center-left candidate Viorica Dancila, until last month Romania’s prime minister, independent Mircea Diaconu, a former actor and theater director, and Dan Barna, who heads the country’s third largest party, the center-right Union Save Romania.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote Sunday, there will be a second round of voting on Nov. 24.

