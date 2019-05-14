Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, gestures while speaking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, May 13, 2019. (Alexander Nemenov/AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in this Black Sea resort city on Tuesday, intensifying a high-stakes round of diplomacy as Moscow and Washington wrangle over a raft of crises around the globe.

Pompeo and Putin will likely square off over Venezuela and Iran, two countries where the United States and Russia are increasingly at odds. They will navigate through a host of other global hotspots — potentially including China, North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine — where Moscow and Washington each have their own, often clashing, interests.

And they may face questions over the sustainability of a U.S.-Russian dialogue at a time when many Trump administration critics in the United States say the White House still hasn’t done enough to respond to Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“My meetings in Russia will highlight a number of important topics,” said a message on Pompeo’s Twitter account posted as the secretary of state flew from Brussels to Sochi. “On some issues we may agree, on others we may disagree, but when it’s in our national interests, it is our responsibility to find a way forward.”

The potential for Russia and the United States to cooperate will be tested on Tuesday in the field of nuclear arms control. Both U.S. and Russian officials have said they expect the issue to be up for discussion as well when Pompeo comes to Sochi.

The United States backed out of Cold War-era treaty with Russia limiting short and medium-range ground-based missiles this year, citing Russian violations.

Russian officials, meanwhile, have said they are eager to extend the New START accord, governing U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, which expires in 2021.

While President Trump has floated the idea of including China in a three-way arms control treaty, Russian officials have said that doing so would be unrealistic and that extending the bilateral New START accord should be the main goal in U.S.-Russian arms control talks.

“This task is more practical and understandable from every angle, and it is achievable if there is a political will,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency, referring to a New START extension.

Pompeo will arrive in Sochi Tuesday morning, Washington time, from Brussels, where he held impromptu talks with European officials on Monday. Pompeo had been previously scheduled to spend Monday in Moscow to meet Americans based in Russia and to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. But a growing threat from Iran, the State Department said, spurred Pompeo to cancel the Moscow leg of his trip and come to Brussels instead.

“Secretary Pompeo has always been diligent about sharing information with our allies as threats to peace and security warrant,” Brian Hook, senior policy adviser to Pompeo, said Monday. “Iran is an escalating threat and this seemed like a timely visit on his way to Sochi.”

Russia is an ally of the Iranian government and has been a vociferous critic of U.S. moves to put pressure on Tehran. Moscow is a signatory to the Iran nuclear deal, from which the Trump Administration withdrew last year, and has pledged to work with European countries to sustain it.

“We’re going to try to learn from [Pompeo] tomorrow how the Americans plan to resolve the crisis created by their unilateral decisions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday, referring to Iran. “I’m expecting an honest conversation with my colleague.”

In Venezuela, Russia backs President Nicolás Maduro and has accused the United States of trying to foment a coup against him. Pompeo and other U.S. officials have called on Russia to pull back from Venezuela, but Putin has shown no sign that he is prepared to do so.

Pompeo will also hold talks with Lavrov in Sochi, and the two are expected to hold a joint news conference. He will meet with Putin at Bocharev Ruchey, the president’s summer residence where he often receives international guests — including President George W. Bush in 2008.

Putin has invested billions of dollars to turn Sochi, nestled at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains on the coast of the Black Sea, into a high-end, Western-style resort city.

Pompeo’s trip comes amid a flurry of new talks between Moscow and Washington. Lavrov and Pompeo previously met in Finland earlier this month, and Trump and Putin recently spoke by phone for more than an hour. Trump said Monday that he would meet Putin in person at the Group of 20 summit in Japan in June.

Some commentators and politicians in Moscow have voiced hope that with the end of the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian election interference, Trump may be in a better position to make good on his stated desire to improve relations with Russia. But others caution that even if Trump were to have more room to maneuver at home, the interests of the two countries continue to diverge around the world.

“The domestic political atmosphere in the United States might seem to have become more favorable,” said Fyodor Lukyanov, a Russian international affairs analyst who has advised the Kremlin. “But in terms of foreign policy, things just keep getting worse.”

