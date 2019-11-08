Behind closed doors, President Trump has threatened to pull out of NATO, the pillar of Western security cooperation against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Publicly, he has called on Europe to contribute more, deriding some of America’s closest allies as freeloaders.

That comes against the backdrop of renewed East-West tension, not only with Russia, but also China, when security analysts argue that it’s important to present a united front.

“Now the transatlantic relationship is more or less in dire straits,” said Kristina Spohr, an historian at the London School of Economics. “There are all these questions over the future of NATO and America’s relationship with Germany, there’s deep uncertainty and, up to a point, instability.”

In Europe, where the United States has long been a counterbalance to Russian power, there is “a lot of anxiety about suddenly being left alone,” said Spohr, author of “Post Wall, Post Square: Rebuilding the World After 1989.”

But the relationship was being recalibrated well before Trump, said John Kornblum, U.S. ambassador to Germany between 1997 and 2000 and co-secretary of the American Academy in Berlin.

“This administration is not the most careful tender to relations, but the American engagement in Europe has been slowly dwindling away really ever since the beginning of George H.W. Bush’s administration,” he said. “They started to pull away.”

Trump has derided the transatlantic relationship since the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“I think our country needs more ego, because it is being ripped off so badly by our so-called allies; i.e., Japan, West Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, etc.,” Trump told Playboy in March 1990, as the two Germanys were swiftly moving to reunify. “We Americans are laughed at around the world. . .for defending wealthy nations for nothing, nations that would be wiped off the face of the earth in about fifteen minutes if it weren’t for us. Our ‘allies’ are making billions screwing us.”

Since his election, Trump has demand that NATO partners meet their obligations to pay 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense, to balance the United States’s 3.5 percent commitment.

French President Emmanuel Macron went as far as to describe NATO as being in the midst of a “brain death” in an interview published Thursday. “You have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies,” he told the Economist.

Macron’s statement gave a public airing to mounting concern within the alliance, but it was criticized by German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a step too far. “I don’t think that such sweeping judgments are necessary, even if we have problems and need to pull together,” she said.

At a news conference in Leipzig on Thursday, shortly before he met with leaders of the peaceful opposition movement in the former East Germany, Pompeo, too, stressed the importance of the alliance. “NATO remains an important, critical, perhaps historically one of the most critical strategic partnerships in all of recorded history,” he said. Pompeo is due to give a speech on Friday and meet with Merkel.

Pushing Europe to do more was long overdue, said James Bindenagel, who served as a U.S. ambassador to Berlin in the 1990s and was deputy when the wall fell.

“Germany has to take leadership, and they are not prepared to do that, but they have no choice,” Bindenagel said. “If we want to have a stronger pillar of the European relationship, they have to do that.”

“We’ve decided, or the president has decided, that we’ll withdraw,” he said, referring to U.S. stewardship in Europe. “There is a leadership vacuum, and the vacuum will be filled — I would prefer that wasn’t by the Chinese or the Russians.”

In an op-ed this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stirred controversy by making no mention of the United States in a list of those he thanked for reunification. “Germany unity was a gift from Europe to Germany,” he wrote, also thanking peaceful protesters, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and Hungarian protesters.

After critics including Kornblum said it showed that Maas was unable to say anything positive about the United States, at a joint news conference in Leipzig on Thursday, Maas stressed the importance of the alliance — both now and 30 years ago.

“Without the leadership of the U.S., there wouldn’t have been reunification,” said Maas. “This friendship between the U.S. and Germany is the strong foundation on which the transatlantic partnership rests. This friendship is the foundation for all the things we intend to set in motion in the future in the field of international politics, wherever we stand up to defend our interest in the world.”

But it is a different world today, said Mary Sarotte, an historian of international relations at Johns Hopkins University.

The “outbreak of optimism” that accompanied the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago appears to have evaporated, she said. “Which is truly heart breaking for those of us who were in Europe in 1989.”

“Now, 30 years down the road, you have Putin hacking the U.S. elections, Trump talking about withdrawing from NATO and a real decline in transatlantic and U.S.-Russia relations,” she said. The fact that is happening after the United States has withdrawn from post-Cold War arms control agreements is particularly worrisome, she added.

The most stark difference, though, is that the current administration is more interested in putting up walls than taking them down, she said, describing the fact that Pompeo is scheduled to attend the unveiling of a statue to President Ronald Reagan on Friday as “deeply ironic.”

The statue commemorates Reagan’s famous 1989 speech, in which he implored Gorbachev to “tear down that wall.”