ROME — Pope Francis is denouncing that the poor, the unborn, those imprisoned and those who have been forcibly “disappeared” do not enjoy the same human rights protections as the wealthy.

Francis marked the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Monday with a message read at the start of a Vatican-backed conference.

In it, Francis said there were “numerous contradictions” in the way the U.N. declaration was applied. He blamed the world’s profit-motivated economy that exploits the poor: “While one part of humanity lives in opulence, another sees their dignity unrecognized ... their fundamental rights ignored or violated.”

He cited the unborn and modern-day slaves. But Francis, who was Jesuit superior in his native Argentina during the “Dirty War,” also cited “victims of forced disappearances and their families.”

