But Melloni, speaking generally, said that in an era when papal resignations are in play, popes might not want to wait until the very end to step aside. If a pope’s condition is too deteriorated, his decision might not be accepted under the one requirement of canon law: that the choice be reached freely. And once a pope is truly weakened, Melloni said, the Vatican bureaucracy will want to keep a pontiff in place, as those in the Roman Curia can capitalize on the power vacuum.