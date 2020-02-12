The document that Francis released on Wednesday touched on a range of ecological and spiritual issues in the Amazon, and it called the presence of priests in the region “uneven.” Francis asked that Latin American bishops “promote prayer” for more vocations, and urged missionaries to head to the Amazon.

AD

AD

The pope’s modest recommendations — and his refusal to take a stance on a highly divisive issue — show how Francis is proceeding with caution at a time of growing polarization inside the church. It also speaks to his own reluctance to make major changes to the priesthood, despite his reputation as a reformer.

In an editorial released alongside Francis’s document, Vatican editorial director Andrea Tornielli said that the pope, “after praying and reflecting, has decided to respond not by foreseeing changes or further possibilities of exceptions” in the priesthood.

Before Wednesday, traditionalist factions within the church had warned that Francis, if he greenlit the move in the Amazon, would more broadly revolutionize the Catholic priesthood and begin to unravel the tradition of priestly celibacy. They noted that North America and Europe are strained by priest shortages as well and that the Amazon could set a precedent for moves elsewhere.

AD

AD

“Francis was afraid to split the church,” said Marco Politi, a veteran Vatican watcher and author of “The Loneliness of Francis.”

Had Francis proceeded, the move would not have marked the first exception to Catholicism’s celibacy rule.

Already, Eastern European rites that recognize the authority of the pope allow for married men in the priesthood. And in 2009, Francis’s successor, Benedict XVI, permitted a path for married Anglican ministers to become priests after conversions. The Vatican at the time emphasized that Benedict’s move did not signal a broader change to the celibacy requirement.

An exception in the Amazon would have been more significant than the others, though, because it would have dealt directly with the mainstream Latin Rite church, while leaving an opening that future popes could widen.

The document released Wednesday, known as an apostolic exhortation, all but ensures that the married priest issue will languish for the rest of Francis’s papacy. Francis has shown no interest in making celibacy optional across the church, and the issue has caused months of ideological wrestling in the Vatican and beyond. Bishops, mostly from Latin America, set the course for the debate last year with a meeting at the Vatican.

Though they were discussing all manner of issues facing the region, including environmental destruction and the dangers facing indigenous communities, they made the biggest waves with their recommendation that the church ordain “suitable and respected men of the community” as a way to sustain the church.

AD

AD

The backlash was unusually public and loud, even by the standards of other Catholic culture clashes. A band of conservative prelates warned that the priesthood risked losing one of the very things that made it special. One of the Vatican’s most influential and generally controversy-averse cardinals, Canadian Marc Ouellet, published a book defending priestly celibacy, reportedly giving two copies to Francis, while saying he was skeptical of the Amazon proposal.

And that was before Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI got involved — further inflaming the controversy, just as the Vatican was finalizing the new document.

The 92-year-old retired pope had vowed, when abdicating in 2013, to remain “hidden from the world.” Increasingly, though, he has made his opinions known. He was named as co-author, alongside a conservative cardinal, of a book released this month that ardently defends the necessity of clerical celibacy.

AD

AD

Benedict’s key gatekeeper, a German archbishop, has tried to distance the retired pontiff from the book. But Benedict’s co-author, Guinean cardinal Robert Sarah, has responded with a social media torrent of letters suggesting that Benedict was kept in the loop.

The fact that Benedict has grown more outspoken as his health is weakening has set off fervent speculation in the Vatican about whether he is being manipulated by one camp or the other, with the hope of using his clout to influence church decisions.

Some theologians and church pundits have argued that celibacy has contributed to the clerical abuse crisis, by promoting a culture in which sexuality, of all kinds, is plunged beneath the surface. But that viewpoint has little traction among church leadership. When Francis has spoken about celibacy, he has made it clear that he does not favor major changes, calling the practice “a gift to the church.”

AD

AD

“I would say that I do not agree with permitting optional celibacy,” the pope said one year ago during a news conference.

The church’s stance on clerical celibacy is a tradition but not dogma, meaning it can be changed.