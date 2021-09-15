“God’s style is closeness, compassion and tenderness,” Francis said.
Francis, speaking to reporters as he returned from a four-day trip to Hungary and Slovakia, was asked specifically about the situation in the United States, where Biden’s election has inflamed a long-simmering question about how to treat Catholic politicians who support abortion rights. While Francis reiterated that abortion is “murder,” his comments appeared like a rebuke of bishops who have advocated for taking a hard line against Biden and other politicians.
Francis said he has “never denied the Eucharist to anyone — to anyone.”