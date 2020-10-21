Pope Francis greets people as he leaves after the weekly general audience, at the Vatican, on Oct. 21. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)By Chico HarlancloseChico HarlanRome bureau chief covering southern Europe and sometimes parts beyondEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDTPope Francis, in a new documentary, has called for the creation of civil union laws for same-sex couples, in what amounts to his clearest support to date for the issue.In the documentary, according to the Catholic News Agency, Francis is quoted as saying that same-sex couples should be “legally covered.”Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right“What we have to create is a civil union law,” he said.This story will be updated. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy