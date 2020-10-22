Initially, the origin of the pope’s comment appeared clear-cut: Filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky told several news outlets he had conducted the interview in which the pope advocated for “a civil union law.”

But Internet sleuths and journalists then realized the comments instead appeared to come from a 2019 interview with a Mexican broadcaster, Televisa. The documentary scene in which Francis endorses civil unions looks identical to footage from that 2019 interview: same lighting, same chair in the background, same placement of the small microphone on the pope’s vestments.

Though the debate over the comment’s origins doesn’t change the significance, it does raise questions about whether the Vatican had initially been uncomfortable with the remarks or asked the Mexican channel to cut them at the time. Francis has long been known for speaking off-the-cuff, leaving his media handlers to do damage control.

The Holy See press office did not respond to a request for comment, nor did other Vatican communications officials. As of Thursday evening, the Vatican’s news arm had still not reported on Francis’s comments.

In an interview with the Italian bishops’ TV channel, Father Antonio Spadaro, a close Francis ally, said the pope’s civil union remark had come from that 2019 sit-down.

One Vatican official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue, said any decision to omit certain parts of the 2019 interview would have come from the Vatican rather than the network.

“I have a hard time understanding this situation,” the official said. “For sure, it is not a good service to the pope.”

The Associated Press reported that the interview, conducted by Mexican journalist Valentina Alazraki, was never aired in its entirety. At the time of that interview, the Vatican published a transcript that did not mention civil unions for same-sex couples.

The AP said the Vatican “frequently edits the pope in official transcripts and videos, especially when he speaks on sensitive issues.”

Alazraki declined to comment and said she was waiting for Televisa to decide how to proceed. Televisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Afineevsky, in making the documentary, was granted access to Vatican video archives. Neither he nor the press team for the documentary, “Francesco,” responded to requests for comment. On Wednesday, the Catholic News Agency, citing Afineevsky’s own account, had reported that Francis “made his call for civil unions during an interview [with] the documentarian.”

Francis’s endorsement made major waves for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, including LGBT members who have felt shunned by the faith’s official teachings. Human Rights Watch said the pontiff’s stance had the potential to bolster the LGBT legal fight, especially in predominantly Catholic countries such as Paraguay, Poland and the Philippines, where “same-sex couples lack basic recognition.”

