The change comes at a time when Francis has faced intense pressure to become more transparent about the Catholic Church's foremost crisis. The Vatican has long been criticized for protecting alleged abusers and failing to share information with criminal authorities. In some instances, even when the Holy See does conduct church investigations and trials, victims of abuse are not informed about the outcome.

AD

AD

In the past, even if church officials were asked for information from civil authorities, they could have declined by quoting the pontifical secret rule, said Charles Scicluna, a Maltese archbishop who is among the Vatican officials responsible for advising on sexual abuse reforms.

“Now that impediment, we might call it that way, has been lifted,” Scicluna said in an interview published by the Vatican’s official media arms.

Scicluna also said that, under the new rule, the Vatican would have the authority to share information with victims.

As part of the changes, the Vatican also raised from 14 to 18 the age of subjects in images that can be considered child pornography.

AD