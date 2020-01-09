He called heightened tensions between the United States and Iran “particularly troubling,” but it amounted to one quick reference on a laundry list of flash points, both major and obscure, from Burkina Faso to Venezuela to Australia.

“Certainly, hope has to be realistic,” Francis said. “It demands acknowledging the many troubling issues confronting our world and the challenges lurking on the horizon. It requires that problems be called by their name and the courage be found to resolve them.”

Francis’s annual speech, delivered in a frescoed Vatican hall, tends to serve as a guidebook for the pope’s worldview, making clear what issues he thinks are most important. In his seventh year as leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Francis’s own reputation has been bruised by the institution’s struggles in combating sexual abuse.

Meantime he has sometimes felt like a lonely voice among world leaders, making a case about the responsibility to care for migrants and about the urgent dangers posed by global warming.

Speaking about the U.S.-Iran tensions, the pontiff urged dialogue and worried about how recent developments might “compromising the gradual process of rebuilding in Iraq.”

He said that the tensions, which have diminished slightly this week after both countries stepped back from escalation, could set off a “vaster conflict that all of us would want to avert.”

In his speech, Francis talked about the church’s abuse crisis, saying that the Vatican was committed to reforms, while calling abuse a crime that damages victims physically and psychologically.

But Francis spoke about youth in general at much greater length than he spoke about abuse, describing how young people look to adults for an examples but also “have much to offer” themselves. He then lauded the increasingly forceful role of young people in bringing attention to climate change — and protesting the inaction of politicians.

“The protection of the home given to us by the Creator cannot be neglected or reduced to an elitist concern,” Francis said. “Young people are telling us that this cannot be the case.”

The pope called last month’s United Nations climate conference, which ended with finger-pointing and no meaningful breakthroughs, a dispiriting sign about the willingness of leaders to take significant steps.

“The response to the problems raised by global issues such as climate change remains very weak and a source of grave concern,” Francis said.

Francis said that a more robust international response was “most urgent” in the Middle East and in the Mediterranean, the deadliest area in the world for migrants. The pope said that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen was being met by “general indifference,” and he said a “pall of silence” risks falling over Syria, where war has been waged for years. Francis also highlighted the “intensification of violence” in Libya, and the way in which the country had become a fertile terrain for the extortion of migrants, who are commonly subjected to sexual violence and torture.

Francis said that “many thousands of people in our world present legitimate requests for asylum, and have verifiable humanitarian needs and a need for protection that are not adequately identified.”

“Many are risking their lives in perilous journeys by land and above all by sea,” the pope said. “It is painful to acknowledge that the Mediterranean Sea continues to be a vast cemetery. Consequently, it is increasingly urgent that all states accept responsibility for finding lasting solutions.”