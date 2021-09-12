Over the coming days, Francis will be making a full state visit to Slovakia, spending three nights there. Some Vatican-watchers had interpreted the lopsidedness of the trip as an intentional slight to Hungary. The Vatican, in the run-up to the trip, strained to explain that Francis was visiting Budapest for a single religious event, the International Eucharistic Congress, and then continuing on for the main part of his journey. Speaking with reporters, the Rev. Kornél Fábry, the general secretary of the congress, said that many Hungarians were initially “angry” about the brevity of the trip but later came around. Fabry compared it to an invitation to dinner, not a sleepover.