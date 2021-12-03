Francis arrived at the camp to find people lined up shoulder to shoulder, some holding hand-painted flags of their own countries, waiting to shake his hand. Some had been at the camp for days, others for weeks. Many had paid thousands of dollars to smugglers with the hope, however diminishing, of making it to specific European countries — in some cases where they already had relatives. But based on a just-signed deal between the European Union and Turkey, many in Lesbos were due to be sent back across the very sea they’d just risked their lives to cross.