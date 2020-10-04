Amid all that, the pope says, the notion of a kinder, more respecting world “sounds like madness.”

But with a book-length paper released Sunday that feels like something from a bygone time, Francis makes the uncynical case for how people can reverse course. The document amounts to a papal stand against tribalism, xenophobia, and the dangers of the social media age. It also marks a test for Francis in the eighth year of his papacy, at a time when his messages have become more familiar and are often overshadowed by the louder voices he warns about.

The document comes amid a pandemic that has put a near-halt to the on-the-ground events that had become Francis’s hallmark. Though the pope had begun writing this paper, known as an encyclical, before the coronavirus outbreak, he argues that the world’s response to the crisis shows the depth of humanity’s mistrust and fractures.

“For all our hyper-connectivity, we witnessed a fragmentation that made it more difficult to resolve problems that affect us all,” the pope wrote in the paper, entitled “Fratelli Tutti,” or “Brothers All.”

For Americans, certain passages read like a warning against Trump-style politics. The pope’s sentiments come as little surprise to anybody who has listened to his remarks over the years — with frequent denunciations of populism and wall-building — but his latest paper includes more detailed remarks on how that can exacerbate divisions and lead to other societal breakdowns.

“Things that until a few years ago could not be said by anyone without risking the loss of universal respect can now be said with impunity, and in the crudest of terms, even by some political figures,” Francis wrote.

He added that there are “huge economic interests” operating in the digital world, capable of manipulation and subverting “the democratic process.”

“The way many platforms work often ends up favoring encounters between persons who think alike, shielding them from debate,” Francis said. “These closed circuits facilitate the spread of fake news and false information, fomenting prejudice and hate.”

Francis’s prescriptions for the problems he lays out are easy to grasp, and range from the policy-based to the spiritual. He describes steps countries should take to more adeptly integrate migrants. He said businesses should direct themselves to eliminate poverty, “especially through the creation of diversified work opportunities.” He says people born into privilege must remember that others — the poor, the disabled — need a “proactive state” more than they do.

Other ideas are more fundamental, and deal with listening to the point of view of others.

“Other cultures are not ‘enemies’ from which we need to protect ourselves, but differing reflections of the inexhaustible richness of human life,” Francis wrote.

Inside the Catholic Church, the release of an encyclical is a once-every-couple-years event. In the lead-up to Francis’s previous encyclical, in 2015, the church held a splashy multimedia rollout in a Vatican hall for journalists and other church officials. This time, because of coronavirus restrictions, the process was far more subdued. Francis on Saturday traveled to Assisi, an Italian hill town that is the birthplace of St. Francis, to sign the document at the saint’s tomb. Only a few dozen people were allowed to attend the ceremony. The pope, who was not seen wearing a mask, traveled to Assisi by car. It was his first trip outside of Rome since the pandemic.

Even before the coronavirus, Francis no longer had the same global fanfare of the early years of his papacy. Abuse scandals have bruised his reputation, and there is less novelty about his reform plans for the church. But the pandemic has added to the challenges, keeping the pope mostly confined inside the city-state, where in March he groused that he felt “caged.”

Francis’s year has had some indelible moments — especially a solitary ceremony he held in a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square — but in meantime the virus has denied the pontiff many of his reliable paths for outreach. The Vatican has put on hold all of Francis’s overseas trips, and with it, the news conferences he typically holds aboard the papal plane. In 2019, Francis visited 11 countries and spent a month on the road, often in countries on the Catholic periphery that he thought had been overlooked for too long.

“Removed from the people, he’s like a fish out of water,” said one Vatican official, requesting anonymity to share his frank comments on the pope. “Basically, Pope Francis is still in that cage to this day.”

Austen Ivereigh, a British papal biographer, said that Francis had clearly been planning to release this encyclical before the pandemic, and it is not his response to the year’s tumult.

“But one might say that the covid crisis has made his message more urgent and relevant,” Ivereigh said, noting that in numerous passages, the pope makes reference to the virus. “In journalism we’d say it is pegged to the crisis rather than a response to it.”

The paper does not touch on any of Catholicism’s testiest issues, including rights for women and LGBT members inside the church, and though it talks generally about forms of abuse, it does not mention the sex crimes committed by Catholic clerics against minors. Thomas Reese, a Jesuit priest and senior analyst at the Religion News Service, wrote in a commentary that the paper “is not a quick read that can be used for partisan bickering.”

Reese also notes that the paper has many aspects that will be familiar to those who have closely followed Francis’s papacy, and the pope widely incorporates material from past speeches and homilies.