Many gay Catholics had been hopeful that Francis would create more openness inside the church, not only by speaking more welcomingly about homosexuality, but by changing church law. In a documentary released last year, the pontiff had called for the creation of civil union laws so that same-sex couples are “legally covered.”

But Monday’s decree suggests that Francis, while interested in outreach to the church’s LGBT followers, does not favor a dramatic overhaul of church teaching. In various nations, the Catholic church has long fought against LGBT rights, and past popes have called same sex unions deviant or a moral evil. Officially, the church teaches that homosexual acts are “disordered.”

The decree, rather than changing official church practice, is an attempt to dissuade priests who might already be considering performing such blessings. Some bishops have spoken out in favor of giving church blessings to same-sex unions, and the issue has become a major topic in countries like Germany, where many leaders feel the church needs to modernize in its social teachings.

Monday’s note referred vaguely to proposals to bless same sex unions “being advanced” in some quarters.

But the church’s doctrinal body, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that blessings can only be invoked on a relationship when it is “positively ordered to receive and express grace.”

“For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” the church wrote.