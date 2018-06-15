LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s parliament has given final legislative approval for the use of marijuana-based medicines, which are already permitted in other European countries.

An initial parliamentary debate five months ago considered a provision allowing patients to grow and use marijuana, but that possibility was struck down when the bill passed through a committee stage and was not included in the final vote Friday.

All parties voted in favor of the bill except for the center-right Popular Party, which abstained.

Marijuana-based medicines will be available only with a doctor’s prescription and sold only in pharmacies.

The law will come into force on July 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.