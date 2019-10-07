The Socialists, however, are 10 seats shy of a majority in the 230-seat parliament. To ensure its legislation is approved, the government will need support from other parties.

The obvious candidates for an alliance are the radical Left Bloc, which snared 19 seats, and the Communist Party, which got 12.

Those two parties allied with the Socialists during the four-year term that has just ended.

