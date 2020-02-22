Some supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union welcomed the symbolic change. Home Secretary Priti Patel said that “by returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one.”
Opponents of Brexit pointed out that the passports will be made by French-Dutch company Gemalto, which won the contract to produce them.
The British government says the final stage of manufacturing, in which personal details and photos are added, will take place in Britain, “ensuring no personal data leaves the country.”
