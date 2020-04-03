Russia vehemently protested when an explanatory text about Konev’s role in crushing the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising in Hungary and preparing the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia was attached to his monument two years ago.
Prague 6 mayor Ondrej Kolar said the authorities wanted to give people “full information that would not conceal what happened.”
After the site was targeted by vandals, Prague 6 representatives agreed last year with Kolar’s proposal to remove the statue.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry and the Russian embassy in Prague condemned it but a crane at the site lifted the statue from its place on Friday morning.
Prague 6 officials said the Konev site will get a new monument to honor the liberators at the end of WWII, and his statue will be transferred to a museum.
