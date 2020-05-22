The letters were delivered to her on her birthday Thursday by Poland’s chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, and the niece of a boy saved during the war by Kozminska and her step-mother, Maria Kozminska.
They wore masks and sat with her on her porch outside her Warsaw home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Anna and Maria Kozminska took in 8-year-old Abraham Jablonski in 1942 and sheltered him for three years, and also helped rescue three other Jews.
Grazyna Pawlak, Jablonski’s niece, gave Kozminska an album with photos of the family.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.