Johnson has repeatedly said that any deal with the E.U. cannot include the so-called “Irish backstop,” which is designed to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and Ireland, a member of the E.U.

Even before the fresh proposals were spelled out, the Irish government poured cold water on a leaked proposal seen by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Johnson’s plan appears to cross red lines drawn years ago by European negotiators. Nor is it certain that if a version of his plan were accepted by Brussels, he could win passage of the deal in a bitterly divided British Parliament.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, told reporters that he was not “too encouraged” if, as the report suggested, Johnson indeed was going to propose customs checks on the island of Ireland. But he said, “Let’s wait and see the detail of that before we make a full judgment.”

Johnson has said that Britain will leave the E.U. by the end of October, regardless of whether a deal is in place. However, a bill passed by Parliament last month requires Johnson to seek a three-month delay of Brexit unless a deal is struck by Oct. 19. Johnson has said that Britain will leave the bloc by the Halloween deadline and that he will obey the law, prompting many to wonder whether he is seeking a loophole.

The Irish border has proven to be one of the most difficult issues facing negotiators over the past three years. The open border on the island helped bring peace to Ireland. A guarantee of an open border is central to the Good Friday Agreement, which ended the Troubles, as the 30 years of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland are known. Today the boundary is mostly invisible. A driver whizzing between Belfast and Dublin is not required to stop for any customs check or security control. There are no cameras, not even a sign post.

The E.U. is also keen to “get Brexit done,” but it has long signaled that it does not want border infrastructure on the island of Ireland.

Yet keeping a border open and free — if the two nations diverge on issues of trade and security — is not easy. Even friendly countries with the closest of ties have hard borders or at least some infrastructure, as do Norway and Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union, and the United States and Canada.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Johnson will propose a solution of “two borders, for four years.” Northern Ireland, the paper said, would stay in the E.U.’s single market for agriculture and industrial goods for four years, after which time Northern Ireland would decide whether to continue with the arrangement or align with the rest of Britain.

This would mean there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which could happen away from the border, the Telegraph reported.

If Johnson does propose that the entire United Kingdom leave the customs union, it would mark a stark contrast with the Brexit deal negotiated by his predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May. Under that proposed agreement, the whole United Kingdom would have remained in the customs union.

The European customs union allows for free trade among the 28 member states. No tariffs or taxes are charged for the goods bought and sold among the members, who agree to charge the same tax on all goods entering the bloc from the outside.

But staying in proved problematic to Brexiteers — Parliament voted down May’s deal three times. They want to be free of the E.U. customs union because membership limits Britain’s ability to strike its own trade deals, with the United States, for example.

Britain wants to leave the European Union’s single market — which allows for the free, frictionless movement of goods, services, capital and people — by agreeing to abide by E.U. rules and regulations, to keep everyone on the same, level playing field.

Some outside countries are members of the single market, but not members of the E.U., such as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Those countries get access to the giant marketplace but do not have much say in writing the rules.

Brexit was not the only issue dominating the four-day Conservative Party conference. Johnson was repeatedly asked by journalists about claims he groped a Sunday Times columnist at a work luncheon in 1999. Johnson said he cannot remember the lunch but denied the claim.

He was also repeatedly asked about his relationship with the American business executive Jennifer Arcuri, whose technology company received thousands of pounds of public money from an organization that Johnson oversaw when he was mayor of London. Johnson denied any wrongdoing but did not deny that the two had an affair.

There was also moment of bizarre theater at the conference when Johnson was handed a disposable coffee cup by one aide only to have it snatched away by another aide seconds later. She said “no disposable cups” as she grabbed the drink from Johnson.

Johnson later tweeted a picture of himself grinning and holding up a ceramic coffee cup. “I got my coffee in the end,” he tweeted.

