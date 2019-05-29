In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 photo Britain's then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson waves to the media as he arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. (Alastair Grant/AP)

Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to become the next British prime minister, was summoned Wednesday to appear in court over allegations that he lied during the 2016 campaign for Brexit.

Johnson has been accused of misconduct in a public office over claims he made in the 2016 E.U. referendum that Britain sends £350 million to the E.U. every week.

It’s unclear how this will impact the increasingly crowded race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who last week said she would step down after three years in the job. Johnson is one of 11 Conservative lawmakers who have thrown their hats in the ring. The new leader is expected to be announced in July.

[Who will replace British Prime Minister Theresa May? Odds are that it’ll be one of these five.]

Johnson’s decision to back Brexit galvanized the campaign to leave the E.U. Johnson, who was mayor of London at the time, famously was pictured outside of the campaign’s battle bus plastered with the slogan: “We send the E.U. £350 million a week. Let’s fund our NHS instead.”

Marcus Ball, the activist who has crowdfunded nearly $300,000 to pay for the private prosecution, claimed in the court documents that Johnson “repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of E.U. membership.”

A statement made on behalf of Johnson, outlined in court documents, claimed the prosecution to be a political “stunt.”

“Its true purpose is not that it should succeed, but that it should be made at all. And made with as much public fanfare as the prosecution can engender,” it read.

District Judge Margot Coleman said Johnson would first be summoned to appear before a London court to face the allegations, and then the case will be sent to court for trial.

“I accept that the public offices held by Mr. Johnson provide status but with that status comes influence and authority,” said her statement. “I am satisfied there is sufficient to establish prima facie evidence of an issue to be determined at trial of this aspect.”

This is not the first time that Johnson has come under fire for making controversial Brexit claims. Last month, the Daily Telegraph, where Johnson writes a weekly column, was forced to correct an article where Johnson claimed that a “no-deal” Brexit was the most popular option with the British public.

Read more:

Boris Johnson trashes Theresa May’s Brexit plan as a sad, ‘politically humiliating’ cheat

Boris Johnson’s family is in row over Brexit





Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news