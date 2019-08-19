In this Dec. 25, 2012 photo Prince Andrew leaves following the Royal family Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace said that Prince Andrew is “appalled” over the Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse claims, following the publication of images of the Duke of York at Epstein’s New York home in 2010.

The palace statement came hours after the Mail on Sunday published footage of Andrew at Epstein’s Manhattan residence in which he is seen looking out from a large door and waving a cheerful goodbye to a young woman.

“The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes,” read the statement emailed to The Washington Post on Monday. “His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”

The video footage was reportedly taken in 2010, when Epstein was a registered sex offender who had served time in jail. A picture of Andrew and Epstein strolling in Central Park from around the same time surfaced in 2011 and caused such a media frenzy over Andrew’s judgment that, shortly after, Andrew quit his unpaid job as a trade envoy.

Andrew’s connections to Epstein came under fresh scrutiny following newly unsealed legal documents on Aug. 9. Less than 24 hours later, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell. New York City’s medical examiner officially ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

The prince and Epstein reportedly first met in the late 1990s, introduced by Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who accusers say was Epstein’s girlfriend and madam.

Andrew has long been dogged by allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts, then 17, who later claimed she was paid by Epstein. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew is the queen’s second son. Royal watchers said that the queen was showing her support for Andrew when she was pictured traveling with him to a church service in Scotland last weekend.

Read more:

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy concludes his death was a suicide by hanging

‘We need answers. Lots of them.’ What’s known and what’s next after Jeffrey Epstein’s death

Autopsy finds broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck, deepening questions around his death

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news