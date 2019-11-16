The couple’s plane landed in Auckland on Sunday afternoon. Their public duties are due to begin Monday when they plan to lay a wreath at the Mount Roskill War Memorial. Among other engagements, the couple is due to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.
Charles, who last week turned 71, is the heir apparent to the British throne. Camilla, 72, is the Duchess of Cornwall and the prince’s second wife.
