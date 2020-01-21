Harry and Meghan won their freedom, but things didn’t go quite as planned. Two weeks ago, they announced they wanted to “step back” as frontline royals and “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” But they aren’t stepping back so much as stepping down.

As of the spring, the couple will no longer perform royal duties on behalf of the queen, receive public funding or be able to use their “royal highness” titles. They are still known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a title gifted to them by the queen on the day of their wedding.

The British tabloids have dubbed it a “hard Megxit.”

In his first public comments on Sunday night, Harry suggested he didn’t expect that quite so many ties would be broken.

“Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible,” he said.

Royal watchers said that Harry and Meghan’s wish to remain working royals but also to seek “financial independence” was fraught with difficulties.

Peter Hunt, former royal correspondent for the BBC, tweeted: “There’s no third way for senior royals. You either stiffen that lip or you leave.”

As Harry and Meghan begin their new life in Canada, questions were still being asked over whether Harry and Meghan should be allowed to use their SussexRoyal brand — the name they use on their social media platforms and their newly-launched website, where they still call themselves “their royal highnesses.”

They are also reportedly trying to register the SussexRoyal name as part of a global trademark.

Thomas Woodcock, a senior advisor to the queen who was speaking in a personal capacity, told the Times of London: “I don’t think it’s satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you’re not.”

Robert Lacey, a royal historian and author of “The Crown: The Inside History,” said that the couple may come under pressure to stop using the brand. “Neither Harry nor Meghan have anything to do with county of Sussex and they have been told that they are not royal. I think they should come up with ‘Harry and Meghan,’ that’s what they are,” he said.

While the couple haven’t outlined their next steps, they could face a backlash if they attempt to cash in on their status.

When Prince Edward, the queen’s youngest son, ran a television company, he was criticized for exploiting his connections to make royal documentaries, including “Edward on Edward,” a film about his great uncle, Edward VIII.

Even those who don’t have any royal titles — like the queen’s grandchildren Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips — have faced criticism for allegedly trading off their relations.

Lacey, the historian, said that even having a “royal aura” as opposed to an actual royal title, can mean that members of the royal family are accused of using their their royal connections.

There may be other reasons, too, why the queen didn’t green light a hybrid model for Harry and Meghan.

Robert Hazell, professor of government and the constitution, at University College London, said that the couple “must be allowed to opt out” of royal life, “because if they didn’t have that right, then their position is akin to modern slavery, they’re trapped in a gilded cage.”

But he said he understood why the queen didn’t offer a halfway deal, in part because any special treatment could spark resentment within the “The Firm,” as the royals are said to call their family.

The queen, 93, is the undisputed captain of her ship, as she has demonstrated over the past two weeks. But she is also supported by a core team of working royals who fan out across the country, taking part in “engagements.” Many of the events aren’t glamorous; royals cut ribbons for new hospital wings, attend basketmaking trade fairs, open the new Highland Pony Society headquarters.

“I think people don’t generally know quite how much hard work, and possibly rather boring work, it all involves. The visits are far more numerous than people think,” said Hazell.

In 2019, 15 working royals took part over 3,500 engagements across Britain, according to figures compiled and published annually in The Times of London. Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, is known for being one of the hardest working members of the royal family. Last year she carried out 506 engagements, second only to Prince Charles, who did 521 events.

In exchange for these public duties, senior royals receive public funds, paying for their lifestyle.

“If Harry and Meghan wanted to pick and choose, do engagements that interested them, and maybe this is unfair, but if they were interested in attending a film premiere in London’s west end with other celebs but less interested in being asked to go visit a primary school in Yorkshire and do the typical local event … I think that the other members of the royal family might be rather resentful,” he said.

As Harry and Meghan enter into a “period of transition,” there are there are already signs of a new approach — from posting videos straight to their Instagram account to Meghan showing up at a Canadian charity wearing a sweater and jeans.

A palace official said after the new arrangements come into effect in the spring, they will be reviewed in a year’s time, and could be modified.

Being a half-in, half-out royal is “a non-starter, you’re either one or the other, you can’t do both, both leads to a conflict of interest,” said Dickie Arbiter, the queen's former press secretary.