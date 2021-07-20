Harry, 36, said in a statement: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”
“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”
Harry, who will donate the proceeds to charity, added: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”
The book will be published by Penguin Random House, which also published “The Bench,” a children’s book about father-son relationships by Harry’s wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
An audio edition of Harry’s book will also be released, although it’s unclear whether he will be the one doing the narration.
It is highly unusual for a senior member of the royal family to write such a tome. The most recent comparable example was in 1951 when the Duke of Windsor — who abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, an American divorcée — wrote “A King's Story: The Memoirs of HRH the Duke of Windsor.”
That book caused a stir when it was published.
Normally, a distinguished historian is tapped to write an official biography of senior royals after they have died. For instance, after the Queen Mother died, Queen Elizabeth II appointed historian William Shawcross to write her mother’s official biography.
Royal watchers do not expect Harry to hold back: In recent interviews with Oprah Winfrey and the podcast Armchair Expert, he has spoken openly about family, money and royal life.
In a Twitter thread, the publisher said: “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”
Random House said the book would cover “his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”
Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement: “Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognised for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”