The palace said Philip “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” where the queen and her husband have spent the last year of the pandemic, mostly out of sight.
The prince was hospitalized recently for a heart ailment. Philip left the hospital March 16 after spending a month undergoing treatment for an infection and recovering after heart surgery. The palace said at the time that his illness was not related to the coronavirus, but it did not offer any other details. Both the queen and Philip received vaccinations for the coronavirus in January.
This story is developing.