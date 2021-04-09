Philip replied: “Well, I can’t stand up much!”

It was said that he made the queen laugh. He also seemingly acknowledged that he tested her patience.

“You can take it from me, that the queen as the quality of tolerance in abundance,” he once said in a speech, prompting chuckles from the crowd and the tiniest of smiles from his wife. Their marriage was the longest in British royal history. The queen once said of her husband, “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Philip was outspoken, direct and often on the wrong side of political correctness.

In her book “The Wicked Wit of Prince Philip,” the author Karen Dolby writes, “Prince Philip has not always been popular with liberals. But then he’s never tried to be.”

During his long life in a very public role, it’s hard to think of a group of people he did not offend — at home or abroad.

Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle. (Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)

Here are some of his more notorious gaffes:

During a 1986 visit to China, he told a British student: “If you stay here much longer, you will go home with slitty eyes.”

To a driving instructor in Scotland in 1995, he said: “How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to get them through the test?”

Story continues below advertisement

He once asked President Obama, who was talking about world leaders, “Can you tell the difference between them?”

When he shook hands with Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who campaigns for education rights, he could be heard saying: “There’s one thing about children going to school, they go to school because their parents don’t want them in the house.”

Advertisement

During a trip to Canada in 1976: “We don’t come here for our health. We can think of other ways of enjoying ourselves.”

To a group of female Labour Party lawmakers during a reception at Buckingham Palace: “Ah, so this is feminist corner then.”

Speaking to the Welsh singer Tom Jones after his Royal Variety performance: “What do you gargle with? Pebbles?”

Story continues below advertisement

To residents of the Cayman Islands, he said: “Aren’t most of you descended from pirates?”

During a trip to a Bangladeshi youth club in central London in 2002: “So who’s on drugs here? … He looks as if he’s on drugs.”

During a 2002 visit to Australia, he asked a group of Indigenous Australians: “Do you still throw spears at each other?”