Police officers outside the main entrance of King Edward VII Hospital, where Prince Philip is being treated Monday Dec. 23, 2019. Prince Philip has spent a third night in hospital in London being treated for a what is described as a "pre-existing condition", while the Queen is staying at Sandringham Estate, the traditional location for the royal family at Christmas. (Philip Toscano/PA via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated Press December 24, 2019 at 4:19 AM ESTLONDON — Prince Philip has left hospital after being treated for what Buckingham Palace called a "pre-existing condition."The 98-year-old is expected to join the rest of Britain's royal family for Christmas at Sandringham House in eastern England.Live footage Tuesday showed the prince leaving the hospital on foot and entering a vehicle unaided.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.