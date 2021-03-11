The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were attending a public event at a school in east London when a reporter asked if William had spoken to his brother.
“I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do,” said William, who paused briefly to answer the question. In response to a follow up question on whether the royal family was racist, William said, “we’re very much not a racist family.”
The only other response by the royal family came in the form of a short, 61-word statement by Buckingham Palace, where the queen said that the “whole family was saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”
She also said that “the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”
The queen also said that “some recollections may vary,” indicating that there are varying accounts of what has been said.
