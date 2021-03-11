The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were attending a public event at a school in east London when a reporter asked if William had spoken to his brother.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do,” said William, who paused briefly to answer the question. In response to a follow up on whether the royal family was racist, William said, “we’re very much not a racist family.”

When Harry was asked about his brother by Oprah, he said that their relationship was one of “space.”

“I love William to bits. He’s my brother,” he told Winfrey.

“We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we’re on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment.”

The only other response by the royal family came in the form of a short, 61-word statement by Buckingham Palace, where the queen said that the “whole family was saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

She also said that “the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

The queen also said that “some recollections may vary” — indicating that there are differing accounts of what has been said — and that issues raised will be addressed by the family “privately.”

Some have compared that statement, which doesn’t condemn racism outright, to the statement the palace released the week before in response to allegations that Meghan had bullied members of her staff when she was a senior royal. In response to those claims, Buckingham Palace announced they were launching an investigation and said that the royal household “will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

The interview has rocked the royal family, which has been accused of racist remarks and not helping a pregnant woman who was having suicidal thoughts.

The controversial talkshow host Piers Morgan, one of Meghan’s harshest critics, resigned earlier in the week after he said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan told Winfrey in her interview, specifically her assertion that she felt suicidal and was offered no help.

