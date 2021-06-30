When the royal brothers commissioned the statue, in 2017, their relationship was in a radically different place. They were neighbors: Harry lived in a cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, and William and his family lived in the palace itself. Together, they promoted charities and in particular drew attention to the stigma surrounding mental health — something they continue to do, but on different platforms and in different countries, with Harry having given up royal responsibilities, and perks, and living in California.