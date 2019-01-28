Authorities respond after a three-story home collapsed in The Hague, Netherlands on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Police at the scene said a gas explosion was being explored as a possible cause of what tore off the home’s front and demolished the dwelling in a residential neighborhood on Sunday. (Wong Maye-E/Associated Press)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch authorities are investigating the cause of a gas explosion that blew the facade off an apartment building, injuring 10 people, including four who were rescued from under the rubble.

Firefighters and search-and-rescue teams using sniffer dogs freed the final person early Monday after he had spent some eight hours buried in the wreckage in a neighborhood of The Hague.

The Dutch city says that 27 apartments have been evacuated. The powerful blast on Sunday scattered broken glass over streets more than a block away and sent bricks crashing onto a car and a van parked in front of the building.

The Hague says eight of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

